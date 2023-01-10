State Police at Milton Vehicle vs. deer
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when a 2004 Honda CRV driven by Alexis Griess, 22, of Williamsport, struck a deer which entered the roadway.
The incident occurred at 7:11 p.m. Juan. 6 along Route 147, Tubot Township, Northumberland County.
Suicide attempt
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported responding to a Safe2Say something alert that a 13-year-old New Columbia boy was threatening to commit suicide.
The incident occurred Jan. 3 along Furnace Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Vehicle vs. pedestrian
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old Paxinos man sustained a suspected minor injury after being struck by a car at 6:10 a.m. Dec. 15 along Paxtonville Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2018 Kenworth driven by Douglas Holtzapple lost traction and stopped on the berm. Holtzapple got out of the vehicle to retrieve chains from the Kenworth when a 1977 Ford F150 driven by Dakota Kelley, 24, of Middleburg, lost control and struck Holtzapple.
Terroristic threats
SHAMOKIN DAM — Troopers said a McDonald’s employee reported a customer threatening to shoot them after they forgot to give the customer their orange juice order.
A woman in a black Nissan fled the scene after threatening to shoot Alexus Newman, 20, of Sunbury, troopers reported. The incident occurred at 8:59 a.m. Dec. 24 at 2584 N. Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Union County Deed Transfers
• David W. Gutelius, Cindy L. Gutelius, to BRH at Oak Avenue L.L.C., property in Mifflinburg Borough, $53,560
• John Randy Lohr, to Chad Vonada, Carrie J. Vonada, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Stewart A. Smith, Victoria S. Smith, to David C. Boyer, property in Lewis Township, $1
• Bonnie L. Kyle, to Alicia M. Weikle, property in Hartleton Borough, $1
• Andrew L. Kling, Carole L. Kling, to Andrew L. Kling, Carole A. Kling, Scott A. Kling, Carole L. Kling, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Gertrude C. Cardellino Trust, Cardellino Family Trust, to Gertrude C. Cardellino, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Gertrude C. Cardellino to Stephen P. Cardellino Trustee, Matthew W. Cardellino Trustee, Gertrude C. Cardellino Family Protection Trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Wendy L. Frederico, Wendy L. Erdley, John W. Erdley Jr., to Glenn M. Wiand, Barbra A. Wiand, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Tammy S. Leon, Charles Leon, to Andrew W. Taggart, Nina E. Leon, property in White Deer Township, $75,000
• Nikoloas Stylianos Xagorarakis, Georgeanne Xagorarakis Trustee, Georgeanne Xagorarakis and Nikoloas Xagorarakis family Trust to Buffalo Township, storm water management system main
• Kenneth R. Kauffman, Lea J. Kauffman, to Joyce Z. Martin, Nevin R. Martin, property in Lewis Township, $1
• Wayne E. Huff, Joyce A. Huff, to Wayne E. Huff, Joyce A. Huff, property in White Deer Township, $1
• C.S.S.S. Reality Group L.P. Specialists of Central PA L.C.C. Partner, to Evangelical Community Hospital, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Justin Merand Reber, Danielle Leigh Sadowsky, to Mark E. Bittner, Shelly A. Bittner, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• Mountaintop Partners L.L.C., Mark W. Leitzel, Michael A. Noll, to Elvin M. Zimmerman, Sarah A. Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township, $480,000
• Wildflower Village Associates Partnership, Susquehanna Valley Development Group Inc., to Wildflower Village Condominium Association, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Jeffery L. Piaskowski, Heather N. Piaskowski, Heather N. Costner, to Joshua H. Shrawder, Alisha Martin, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Craig Jarrett, Marian E. Jarrett to George V. Thomas, property in Lewisburg Borough, $325,000
• Dale L. Metzler, Sara Jane Metzler, to Timothy G. Metzler, Karen M. Metzler, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Jay Nevin Weaver, Mary Lou Weaver, Joshua Lee Rutledge, Nicole J. Rutledge, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Windsor Property Holdings L.L.C. to Virginia Ann Reeser Kessler, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Robert W. Koch, Barbara Jean Koch, to Jeffery A. Snyder, Tina M. Snyder, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Jay A. Gordon Trustee, John A. Gordon Jr. Trustee, John A. and Joan M. Gordon Family Irrevocable Family Trust, John A. Gordon Family Irrevocable Trust, Joan M. Gordon Family Irrevocable Trust, to Jack D. Rowe II, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Borden M. Loving, Philip Dalke, Beth L. Crombie to Summit Modular Movers Inc., We Transport, property in Limestone Township, $122,500
• Tyler L. Watson, Sarah E. Watson to Jace Cresswell, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Douglas Hyman Trustee, Laurie Sullivan Trustee, Andrea Friedberg Trustee, Rita Hyman Trustee, to Douglas Hyman Trustee, Laurie Sullivan Trustee, Andrea Friedberg Trustee, Jenny Brown Short Trustee, Walter N. Hyman Estate, property in Lewisburg/Kelly Township, $1
• Cynthia M. Moser to Shawn J. Rudy, Kimberly N. Rudy, property in White Deer Township, $260,000
