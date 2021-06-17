DANVILLE — Geisinger has launched a new career development program in which it will provide financial, educational and wellness support to its employees pursuing a career in nursing.
Geisinger’s Nursing Scholars Program is designed to ease the financial burden of nursing school and is open to any employee who’s worked with Geisinger for a year or more and isn’t already a registered nurse (RN) or provider.
The program awards $40,000 in financial support with a five-year work commitment as an inpatient nurse. The goal is to support 175 scholars per year by offering rolling admissions to the program.
“There is a recruitment gap of approximately 300 registered nurses per year across the Geisinger system,” said Janet Tomcavage, chief nursing executive at Geisinger. “According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employment Projections, registered nursing is listed among the top occupations in terms of job growth through 2029. The RN workforce is expected to grow from 3 million in 2019 to 3.3 million in 2029, an increase of 7%. Community members across our footprint can join the Geisinger workforce and take advantage of this wonderful career advancement opportunity.”
Community members who are not Geisinger employees can apply for available positions within Geisinger and qualify for the program after only one year of employment.
Guidance in choosing a school and type of degree is available via an internal website and personal counseling. Those who wish to attend prep classes may do so through internally offered classes designed by Geisinger experts.
Basic math, navigating online classes and work-life balance are some of the courses offered. While employees are in school, support via study groups, mentoring from Geisinger nurses and professional development opportunities will be available.
