Northumberland County Sentences
• Jessica Perles, 43, of Sunbury, one-year probation, costs of prosecution, $10 per month supervision fee for possessing a controlled substance; consecutive sentence of one-year probation, costs of prosection, $10 per month supervision fee for another count of possessing a controlled substance.
• Erik Jerome Crandall, 37, of Northumberland, three to 12 months in county jail, 51 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for theft by unlawful taking.
• Brandon Colon, 22, of Coal Township, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Darris Herrold, 23, of Shamokin, time served (133 days) to 23 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs, $1,680 in restitution to Tawney Rebuck for theft; concurrent sentence of 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for illegal possession of a firearm.
• Brittni Freeman, 25, of Elmira, New York, $250 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Myeesha Watson, 19, no known address, 18 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault; concurrent sentence of 18 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for resisting arrest.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Muncy man has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a one-vehicle crash.
Austin Coup, 22, of 23 E. Water St., Muncy, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), driving at safe speed and disregard traffic lane.
Troopers filed the charges following a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 2:17 a.m. Feb. 28 at 9175 Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Coup is alleged to have been driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .117% at the time the crash occurred.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 21.
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Multiple counts have been filed against Colby Robbins, 24, of 193 Gearhart Road, Watsontown, after troopers allegedly found him in his vehicle, which was parked along the shoulder of the roadway.
The alleged incident occurred at 2:34 p.m. Jan. 2 at Broadway Road and Route 147, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Robbins exhibited signs of impairment. His blood allegedly tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, fenatnyl and norfentanyl.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. April 28.
DUIDELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown man has been charged after allegedly being found unresponsive while sitting behind the wheel of his vehicle.
Ryan Engleman, 31, of 206 Willow Road, Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving.
The charges were filed after troopers reported finding Engleman unresponsive in his vehicle at 9:37 a.m. Jan. 14 at 759 Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Engleman was allegedly found in possession of a bag of heroin, and had his blood test positive for methamphetamine, fentanyl and norfentanyl.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. May 5.
False reports
MILTON — A false reports charge has been filed against a Danville woman who allegedly reported a rape which troopers said did not occur.
Hannah Stetler, 18, of 68 Valley West Road, Danville, was charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 5 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Pennsylvania State Police, 50 Lawton Lane, Milton.
Troopers said Stetler reported that Logan Hess forced her hand down his pants, and then removed her skirt, forcing her to have sexual intercourse.
Hess passed a polygraph test, troopers said. Upon further questioning, Stetler allegedly admitted to making up the story as she was upset with Hess for breaking up with her.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. May 5.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Criminal mischief
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old Allenwood man has been cited after an alleged incident at 7:17 p.m. March 11 at the White Deer Run treatment facility, Gregg Township, Union County.
Zachary Garcia, of 360 White Deer Run Road, Allenwood, was cited by state police after he allegedly caused $1,000 in damages to a glass door. Garcia was said to be frustrated over medication when he allegedly wrapped his hand with a dark-colored shirt and struck the glass door. The alleged incident was caught on surveillance.
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held for court, are next due for formal arraignment April 26 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Vidal Ortiz jr., 25, of Elmhurst, N.Y., waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled or counterfeit substance (two counts) and conspiracy to manufacture or deliver (two counts) and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Douglas A. Gilliam, 38, of the Bronx, N.Y., waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled or counterfeit substance (two counts) and conspiracy to manufacture or deliver (two counts) and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tracy Lee Webster, 53, of Clearfield, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony counts of conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking and conspiracy-receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of bad checks.
• Stephanie Ann Koch, 33, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of DUI and a summary account of obedience to authorized person directing traffic.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Saturday: Traffic warning, 1:32 a.m., Campus Drive; traffic warning, 1:42 a.m, North Seventh and St. Mary streets; be on the lookout, 1:34 p.m., State Police at Milton; civil dispute, 2:50 p.m., Matlack Avenue; disturbance, 3:08 p.m., South Seventh and St. Catherine streets; ordinance violation, 4:38 p.m., South Seventh Street; ordinance violation, 4:39 p.m., South Seventh Street; burglar alarm, 7:04 p.m., Reitz Boulevard; false/check identification, 10:23 p.m., Market Street; parking complaint, 10:39 p.m., South Eighth Street; fight in progress, 11:55 p.m., Ludwig Alley and St. Louis Street.
• Friday: Complaint, 9:31 a.m., North Second Street; theft, 12:50 p.m., North 10th Street; theft, 1:07 p.m., North 10th Street; reckless operation, 1:19 p.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; phone call request, 3:10 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; fraudulent ID, 6:35 p.m., Fairground Road; traffic arrest, 9:04 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Curtain Avenue; traffic warning, 9:05 p.m., Route 15 at Evangelical Community Hospital; traffic warning, 9:09 p.m., South Seventh and St. Louis streets; motorist assist, 9:11 p.m., Route 15 and Hospital Drive; complaint, 11:11 p.m., Market Street.
State Police At Milton DUI crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 50-year-old Dewart man was charged after a hit-and-run crash at 10:28 a.m. March 20 along Main Street and River Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Raymond W. Hauck, 50, of Dewart, was allegedly driving a 2004 Jeep Liberty east along Main Street when the vehicle crossed into the westbound lane, left the roadway, struck a traffic sign and tree, went back onto the roadway and fled east. Troopers said Hauck was located at 14 McFarland St., Dewart, and found to be under the influence of alcohol.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Minor injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 1:25 p.m. March 21 along Westbranch Highway and AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said James E. Young, 72, of Lewisburg, was driving a 2003 Dodge Caravan when he attempted to turn left from Route 15 onto AJK Boulevard and was struck by a southbound 2006 Volvo S60 driven by Rodney E. Dauberman, 41, of Montandon. Dauberman and passenger Melissa K. Wood, 35, of Montandon, were not belted, police noted, and Wood was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. Dauberman was not injured. He will be cited with restraint systems.
Young was belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with traffic-control signals.
1-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Millmont man escaped injury when his vehicle went out of control and struck an embankment.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 5:28 a.m. March 17 along Buffalo Road, east of Meeting House Lane, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Joel E. Blyler, 47, of Millmont, was traveling east in a 2003 Dodge Dakota when the vehicle went out of control in a left curve, and struck an embankment. Blyler was belted.
He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Pa. registration plate was stolen from a 2012 Dodge belonging to Keith Miller, 51, of Lewisburg, troopers reported.
The registration, YDF 1590, was stolen sometime between 7 a.m. March 20 and 11:30 a.m. March 22 at 3034 Spruce Run Road, White Deer Township, Union County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-5224-2662.
The plate was valued at $60.
Bad checks
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown man and woman have been cited after allegedly issuing a bad check.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 8:52 a.m. March 1 at 446 Cotner Lane, Lewis Township, Northumberland County. Jesse Wagner, 34, and Ivy Wagner, 34, of Watsontown, allegedly issued a bad check to Tobias Yoder, 25, of Turbotville.
Theft
McEWENSVILLE — Troopers are investigating the theft of clips from a flag pole at the post office.
The alleged incident was reported at 4:30 p.m. March 22 at the post office, 8 Potash St., McEwensville, Northumberland County.
