LEWISBURG — Union County voters will choose between a Republican incumbent and a Democratic challenger for prothonotary and clerk of courts in the month ahead.
The prothonotary administers records of civil proceedings for the Court of Common Pleas including foreclosures, protection from abuse orders, evictions, liens and other matters. The clerk of courts administers records of criminal proceedings, fine collection, bail bonds and other duties.
The office also maintains the office of clerk of orphan’s court and handles adoptions, guardianships, estates and marriage licenses.
Nick Fuller, 33, the Democratic challenger, said he was approached by the Union County Democratic Committee (UCDC) to run for office. Fuller, business owner and cognitive performance coach, said the events of 2016 did not sit well. Prior to that, he had little interest in elective politics.
Customer service, Fuller said, would be key to improving the impression some consumers have of public agencies. Getting a marriage license, for example, should be a “fun experience.”
Republican Diane O. Miller, 56, has served in the prothonotary’s office as deputy clerk and chief deputy. Miller noted it was a privilege to serve the county since 2014 after more than 20 years of work experience in the legal field.
Miller cited hands-on experience and prior professional work among the qualfications needed to effectively maintain the areas covered by the office. Miller’s previous experience included work as bookkeeper, administrative assistant and fiscal technician for law offices.
The combined jobs pay $82,348 per year for a four-year term. Both candidates are East Buffalo Township residents.
