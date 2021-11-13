BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is holding its seventh annual No Hate Week fthrough Thursday, Nov. 18. The theme is "No More Silence."
A family Reunion will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, in the Kehr Union Ballroom. The event is sponsored by the No Hate Committee, Multicultural Affairs/Student Support Services, and the Multicultural Center Advisory Board.
At 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, on the Academic Quad, a candlelight event titled "Pray Their Names and For Our Loved Ones" will be held. It will include the BU Gospel Choir and honor those who have passed away over the past year. The event is sponsored by the No Hate Committee, Multicultural Affairs/Student Support Services, IMPACT, and Pastor Kelly Kocher Ross.
At 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, as part of No Hate Week and Native America Heritage month, Larry Mann will speak via Zoom about Native American Sovereignty: The Tribal Stories that Bind Us. Join via https://bloomu.zoom.us/j/4539831858. Sponsors are the Multicultural Center, Multicultural Affairs/Student Support Services, and No Hate Week committee.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, the fourth annual "Beyond the Fountain," discussion will be held in the Kehr Union Ballroom. Panelists will include: Jimel Caslliste, Wilkes Barre NAACP Branch president; Albert Jones, chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer for Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities; Ralph Goldbolt, director of Act 101/EOP; and Kerrie DeVries, assistant professor of psychology. The event sponsors are the No Hate Committee, Multicultural Affairs/Student Support Services, and the Community Government Association.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, in the Kehr Union Ballroom, Kendra Parke, Class of 2018, marketing and community engagement coordinator, and Valerie Fessler, Class of 2003, director of development and community engagement, from the American Rescue Workers organization will speak on housing insecurity. At 10 p.m., BU students will sleep outside on the Lycoming lawn to raise awareness of homelessness.
No Hate Week concludes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, in the Kehr Union Ballroom with a conversation with Albert Jones.
During "No Hate Week" items will be collected, including blankets, pillows, tents, and other essential items, for a homeless shelter in Williamsport.
For more information, contact Marcei Woods at mwoods@bloomu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.