WINFIELD — Construction continues on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties.
On Monday, April 19, Route 15 southbound will be reduced to one lane starting south of Winfield, near the new bridges spanning Route 15, while foundations for overhead sign structures are installed. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed for approximately two months, weather permitting.
Construction activities continue on both sides of the river bridge. The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., will be preparing for concrete paving near the Ridge Road interchange as well as placing subbase near the Winfield interchange.
Other activity will include planting trees, and work associated with traffic signals and highway lighting. The final wearing course is scheduled to be paved in 2022, which is the year the roadway is scheduled to be opened to traffic.
For more information on the CSVT project, visit www.csvt.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.