MOOSIC — Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare Company have named Jenna Pacini as CEO for Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast.
The new 96-bed inpatient behavioral health hospital is being built in Moosic through a joint venture partnership between Geisinger and Acadia.
Pacini will oversee the development of the facility including staff recruitment and training, clinical programming design and oversight of all key functions leading to the opening of the new hospital.
Pacini has also served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philadelphia-based Belmont Behavioral Health System and in other capacities at Catholic Health East and Mercy Health System.
According to national data from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 20% of adults experience mental illness each year and over 1.8 million adults in Pennsylvania have a mental health condition.
Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast is the first of two hospitals that the joint venture plans to build to bring inpatient behavioral health services in central and northeastern Pennsylvania.
The second new freestanding inpatient behavioral health hospital, Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Central, will be constructed Danville. Both hospitals will serve adult and pediatric patients.
