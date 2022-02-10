MONTANDON — A Wednesday afternoon blaze which caused extensive damage to a West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, restaurant is not considered suspicious, according to a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal.
William Cameron Engine Company Chief James Blount said the fire was reported just after 1 p.m. at the Italian Terrace, 2890 State Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Fire Marshal James Nizinski said the cause of the fire remains undetermined, but it is not considered suspicious at this time.
Nizinski noted the building sustained "substantial damage to the entire roof." An insurance adjuster will be examining the building to determine a damage estimate.
The business was closed at the time the fire broke out and no one was inside. There were no injuries.
A sign in front of the restaurant stated it was to reopen Wednesday after being closed since Dec. 30.
Larry Mancino, the owner of the business, said he was at an airport returning home from Florida when he received a call that his restaurant was on fire.
"They are talking about needing a new roof, an electrical engineer," he said, while describing the building's condition. "It's gutted back to the cinder blocks. They are talking about major renovations. We don't know what's going on."
Mancino said he will be waiting two weeks to make a decision about the future of the business, as that's when an electrical engineer can conduct an inspection.
"I'm really upset because the restaurant is my life," he said. "I want to be open, but I can't."
Mancino, who has owned the business since 1995, said it could take one year to renovate the building.
"The kitchen is in good shape," he noted. "The ceiling, the lighting, there's a lot of damage. They ripped all my ceiling out."
As soon as crews made entry into the building, Blount said they located the bulk of the fire in the ceiling and attic area.
“We were able to pull the ceiling down and get to the fire,” Blount said. “As we were doing so, we noticed the building has undergone numerous renovations. That creates pockets for the fire to move through.”
As a result, he said firefighters needed to pull down the bulk of the ceiling to make sure the fire was completely extinguished.
In addition to the William Cameron Engine Company, firefighters from Milton, White Deer Township, Turbot Township, the Warrior Run area, Potts Grove and the Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company of Northumberland responded to the scene.
