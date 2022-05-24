MIFFLINBURG — STEM took on a new meaning this spring for four Mifflinburg Area High School juniors.
The students, Sarah Hererra, Megan Rease, Delaney Kraus and Maria Darrup, served as STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) mentors for intermediate school girls. Each high school student was assigned a letter from the acronym and did a corresponding project.
The students and their projects were guided by David Sunderland, a Mifflinburg technology education teacher, and supported by a $1,000 Empowering Educators Grant. Sunderland applied to the PPL Foundation and outlined an introduction of STEM studies to younger female students.
“S” for science was done by Kraus, who employed a district sublimation printer to custom make T-shirts. The students used Photoshop and designed a Mifflinburg Wildcat paw with different icons and their names.
“When you print the ink on the sublimation piece of paper, we then put their T-shirt in a heat press,” Kraus said. “Then when we pressed the heat on it, it transferred the ink into their shirt. They each got a T-shirt.”
“T” for technology was covered by Reaser, who explained use of green screen video to the younger students. It allowed an image of the students to be superimposed on a background.
Reaser said groups of four were seated while she asked questions and held up a microphone as the kids gave their names, what they wanted to be in the future and what their favorite subject in school was.
“At the end, I made it fun and asked them to show their favorite dance move,” Reaser said. “They also either said thank you or did a ‘roar’ to show they were (Mifflinburg Wildcats).”
Reaser planned to compile and edit the video during the week ahead.
“E” for engineering was handled by Herrera, who said small, lightweight rockets were designed, built and demonstrated for the younger students.
“They are pretty simple to make,” Herrera said. “We took a fin for the base. We 3-D printed those. Then there was a special straw, a plastic straw that can fit in the base. A little bit of clay keeps everything airtight.”
Herrera said differences in air pressure would make the rocket fly. The base could be adjusted to change the direction of the rocket. The younger students competed for points when their rockets landed in buckets.
“M” for mathematics was covered by Darrup, who designed a breakout box. Clues were provided which led to numbers of the combination locks on the box or keys.
It was a competition in the spirit of popular escape rooms except in reverse. The clues involved the names of the teachers of the fourth graders and facts about their daily lives.
Reaser said the goal was to show girls there is more to STEM than what they have seen, and that they could go into it and be confident.
“All four of us had an idea that we just wanted to help the future generation,” Reaser said. “Sometimes there is like a stereotype about STEM that only men can go into it.”
Kraus has attended classes in which she was the only girl enrolled. Though the boy-girl ratio is getting closer to being even, STEM classes are still dominated by males, she said.
Herrera said there were classes where there were “15 other boys, and me.” She said explaining what was available to female students while they were still in intermediate school was a plus.
