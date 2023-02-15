Lewisburg residents encouraged to learn about flooding

Steve Beattie

 PROVIDED

LEWISBURG — Nestled along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, flooding has long been a concern for Lewisburg.

The borough is in the process of conducting a Floodplain Resilience/Mitigation Plan in an effort to improve its ability to withstand a flooding event, minimize damage and recover rapidly. This plan is a top recommendation outlined in the borough’s Early Intervention Plan, adopted in early 2019.

