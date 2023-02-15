LEWISBURG — Nestled along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, flooding has long been a concern for Lewisburg.
The borough is in the process of conducting a Floodplain Resilience/Mitigation Plan in an effort to improve its ability to withstand a flooding event, minimize damage and recover rapidly. This plan is a top recommendation outlined in the borough’s Early Intervention Plan, adopted in early 2019.
Residents may attend a meeting on the study, to be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the Lewisburg Hotel ballroom. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held Feb. 23.
Lewisburg is using a state Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP) grant, acting through the Department of Community and Economic Development, and other budgeted monies to carry out the study.
Former Lewisburg Community Development/Grant Manager Steve Beattie said he’s been working with Shannon Berkey — who is new to his former position — on the study.
Beattie in December was hired as the executive director of the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority.
“The flood study is still in process and will soon be wrapped up after the Feb. 22 meeting with the public,” Beattie said.
The study conducted by HRG engineers outlines the data gathering of existing, known flooding conditions, basic elevation verification, financial review of tax revenue and potential impacts of revenue due to flooding events, operational/recovery plan for before, during and after a flooding event, and proposed implementation goals and strategies for the borough to implement following the completion of the flood mitigation study.
“After the public meeting we will write the recommendations and determine the priorities should a flooding event occur,” said Beattie.
The borough is located within the floodplains of three watercourses: The West Branch Susquehanna River, Buffalo Creek and Limestone (Bull) Run. These floodplains make up approximately one third of the Borough’s land area and impact the Borough’s residences, businesses, institutions, and infrastructure.
During the meeting residents will be able to discuss in detail their concerns and ideas.
“We plan four break-out stations, with each having a different topic and will be looking for feedback from the public,” said Beattie. “The last flood the borough had was in 2011 and the borough has never had a comprehensive plan in case of flooding.
As part of the study, Beattie said the borough took an elevation of each property’s first floor.
“When river flooding reaches 28 feet in the borough I know where flooding will occur on the first floor,” said Beattie, who remains the borough’s EMA coordinator. “When flooding occurs we then know about how many people are out of their homes, how many need shelter, how many people will file for tax abatement, and how that will affect the borough.”
Beattie said the study has helped already in identifying areas where flooding impacts will be felt the hardest.
“Now we have a plan in place,” he said. “Now we have enough information to know which roads to close and residents to evacuate should flooding occur,” said Beattie.
Recommendations from the flood study will be presented to the borough at an April 11 work session.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
