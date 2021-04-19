MONTGOMERY — Jamie Maggs will be the featured speaker during a meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
Maggs, speaking on behalf of Rep. Jeff Wheeland (R-83) will provide information on four questions that will appear on the May 18 primary ballot. All residents, regardless of party affiliation, will be able to vote on these questions.
The public is invited to attend this meeting. Social distancing wi ll be in place, and participants will be asked to wear a mask.
