LEWISBURG — A Union County business manager was charged this week with depositing altered COVID-19 relief grant checks into a mobile bank account.
Papers were filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleging that Michael Bloodsworth Sr., 45, of Mifflinburg, altered checks totaling $13,325.50 and deposited them in a mobile banking account. Mr. B’s and Sons Outlet of Mifflinburg had already received a COVID-19 relief check from Union County commissioners in October.
Papers filed explained that Bloodsworth manages the business for his mother Georgianne Bloodsworth. It was alleged that the numbers of the checks were altered. Police claimed the signature on the back was identical.
The commissioners office reported the alleged theft and Bloodsworth was initially interviewed Dec. 30. Union County Finance Director Jeff McClintock, according to the filing, had no record of either allegedly fraudulent instrument.
Online information for Mr. B’s and Sons outlet indicated the business was a retailer of apparel, CBD products and related supplies in Mifflinburg.
Bloodsworth, awaiting preliminary arraignment, was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking. A preliminary hearing on separate allegations of misdemeanor DUI have been scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Thursday, July 15 before District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg.
