WINCHESTER, Va. — William Gronlund, of Lewisburg, is one of 477 students who made the president's list at Shenandoah University for the fall semester.
To qualify for this recognition, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.90 or higher.
