Safety at forefront of church reconstruction

MILTON — Safety has been at the forefront as officials from the Borough of Milton have worked hand-in-hand with architects who have created the redesign for a historic church which was heavily damaged in a November 2019 fire.
Milton Borough Code Enforcement Officer Doug Diehl recently met with Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr and Brian Doran, of Hemmler and Camayd Architects of Scranton, to discuss some of the safety features which have been incorporated into the redesign of Bethany United Methodist Church.
Reconstruction of the church, which was originally built in 1882, has been ongoing. Pastor Bill McNeal recently said the congregation may be able to use a portion of the building this spring. The full reconstruction is expected to be completed in late August or early September.
“They have smoke and heat detectors throughout the building, including the attic space,” Diehl explained, of the redesign. “That would be a new construction and reconstruction requirement.”
In addition, he said the building now has a full fire suppression system. Diehl said those were features the building did not have prior to the fire as it was built prior to those requirements being put in place.
“The building, as it’s being reconstructed, is in full compliance with the building codes that have been adopted by the state of Pennsylvania,” Doran explained. “We go above and beyond what the code requires.”
Under the redesign, both Diehl and Doran both noted the church bell tower will now be equipped with a suppression system.
Doran said it was important to make sure the area had a sprinkler system as there was heavy fire damage in the area of the tower.
Had a sprinkler system been in place at the church, both Diehl and Doran said the damage to the building would not have been as extensive.
“It’s no fault of the church… or the firefighters that put (the fire) out,” Diehl said, adding that the fire was already into the roof when it was spotted.
“In an old building that’s relatively dry… the fire takes off very fast,” Diehl said.
Because the church will be equipped with heat detectors and a sprinkler system, Doran said they will activate immediately — and emergency responders will be called — if a fire breaks out.
“Definitely, a building that’s sprinklered, you will have less spread of fire,” Derr said. “It’ll definitely hold a fire in check… it may prevent spread.”
Multiple other safety components have also been included in the redesign of the building, according to Diehl and Doran.
Areas of the church’s exterior stone wall were found to be loose, with Doran noting those were secured.
“We anchored back into that (stone wall) a new steel assembly, of which the (roof) trusses have been anchored,” Doran said.
Diehl stressed that the truss system is in full compliance with building codes.
“For this project… one of the first things we did, we met with Doug,” Doran said. “We wanted to bring the code official in right away.”
Diehl said he has been actively involved with the architects and contractors throughout the process to make sure the facility was rebuilt in compliance with the multitude of current regulations.
“This is not a normal building,” Diehl said. “This is something unique.”
He, Doran and Derr said it’s unique for a historic church to not have to be leveled following a fire of the magnitude which ripped through Bethany.
“It was definitely a big feather in our cap,” Derr said, of the department’s efforts to save what it could of the building.
“(When a church fire breaks out), not many churches are standing when they’re done,” Derr said. “We’ve gotten some recognition from some national magazines about the save of the (Bethany) building.”
Diehl said he was impressed watching firefighters worked hand-in-hand the day of the fire.
“A lot of big pieces of (fire) equipment had to get around some small areas,” he said. “They all cooperated and worked together.”
Doran noted he was impressed to learn the exterior of the building was saved.
“The stone has such mass and quality to it that it’s irreplaceable,” he said. “This (church) is an icon in the downtown fabric. It’s good it could be saved.”
McNeal previously said the reconstruction will cost around $3.7 million. Most of those costs will be covered by insurance.
Until services can resume at the Bethany building, the congregation has been holding services at the West Milton United Methodist Church.
Poole Anderson has been the prime contractor on the reconstruction, with a number of other sub contractors also working on site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.