LAPORTE - Just a short hike from the trailhead at the northern terminus of the Loyalsock Trail, a sequence of falls that spill into the Loyalsock Creek are stunning year 'round - Dutchman Falls.
While the hike to the falls is short, it's tricky. Even during warmer months, the trek is rocky, steep and narrow in spots. During the winter months, the icy reward is stunning, but the trek to the falls is made even tougher through Mother Nature's winter splendor and often requires microspikes.
The trailhead can be located just off Route 220 north of Laporte, off a dirt road - Mead Road. There is a sign along Route 220 alerting motorists of the parking area. A large parking area with restroom facilities is just a short drive up Mead Road.
The hike to Dutchman Falls is typically part of a longer trek to include the Haystacks, another couple of miles down the Loyalsock Trail (LT), or even an overnighter to include the LT and Link Trail Loop (17-25 miles depending on your route).
While the LT is a 60-mile point-to-point trail that ends along Route 87 north of Montoursville, there are several day hikes that plenty of hikers take advantage of year 'round.
Dutchman Falls is one of those hikes. For those looking for a quick photographic experience at the falls, an out and back is quick, but laborious given the 200-or-so foot descent, then ascent back to your vehicle. With deep snow, and the need for microspikes, it's a good time to take the short out and back. It's a good workout trudging through the deep snow.
As you trek down from the parking area, it's almost entirely on rocks. The trail cuts back to the right and you begin to hear the sound of water in the distance. Hemlocks come into view and you know you are near.
The trail emerges on an old rail bed and a sign points you to the Haystacks further down the LT. To your right is a blue-blazed trail that takes you to the base of Dutchman Falls. Cross directly over the railbed and you can take an unmarked trail that follows alongside the run that feeds the falls.
From here, you can dart over to the run to see cascading water and the smaller falls that lead to Dutchman Falls, which is about 30 feet. Care should be used as you make your way toward any of the falls and conditions are slippery year 'round.
Trekking down the rocky edge to the base of the larger falls is intimidating, especially to novice hikers, but with a little care, it's plenty safe. At the base of the falls, the Loyalsock Creek flows behind you as you gaze up at the impressive flow of water and gorgeous pool of water nestled against a jagged outcropping of rocks.
During the winter months, the falls can freeze with water continuing to flow under the frozen sheet. Icicles form over the rocks, reaching down to the pool below and creating an amazing piece of natural artwork.
It's easy to spend time at the base of the falls, which spill gently into Loyalsock Creek when the water is not high.
Retrace your steps and at the railbed, take a right and follow the old railbed until the LT cuts back toward the creek. From here, you can follow to the Haystacks, or you can take a few more steps to see the yellow-blazed Haystacks Trail cut back to the left. This can take you back to the trailhead.
This short loop is just over a mile long. The Haystacks Trail provides a gentle grade back up, taking you through some nice hemlock forest and, near the trailhead, through some boggy areas.
Taking the trail to the Haystacks will make the trek closer to about six miles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.