MIFFLINBURG — The Herr Memorial Library recently announced a partnership with the Gable House Bakery to offer freshly-made cake donuts as a fundraiser.
Orders, which may be placed through Monday, July 18, will be available for pickup from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, July at the Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. Orders may be placed online at shopsmol.com/product/cake-donut-fundraiser in person at the library or by calling 570-966-0831.
Flavors include maple cinnamon sugar, double chocolate, chocolate powdered, red velvet, blueberry or assorted. Payment is due at time of ordering and checks can be made payable to Herr Memorial Library.
Proceeds will be used for new materials, programming and summer quest programs.
