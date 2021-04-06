LEWISBURG — Discussions led by Eric Kennedy, Bucknell University’s “playground professor,” often begin with a question.
“Who has a memory of getting hurt on a playground?”
Kennedy, a professor of biomedical engineering, said a playground is thought to be an inherently safe space. But statistics for children age 1 to 10 show playgrounds are the leading site for recreation-induced injuries.
“For all that we think about children and the importance of bike helmets (a playground) is the leading location,” he said, “I’m talking about emergency room injuries not paper cuts and such.”
Kennedy has been looking at head injury data versus playground injuries to other parts of the body.
“We are starting to see that heads might be most frequently injured in terms of sheer numbers,” Kennedy said. “The the upper extremities, while they are (injured) a little less frequently, they tend to be more severe.”
He added that the injuries to young people may have more with how children play than other factors. The age of a child and how they fall, often on to outstretched arms, plays a role.
“Younger kids, they are not even at the point where they are necessarily strong enough to reach out to stop themselves,” Kennedy has observed. “But the older kids, their reaction is to reach out when they fall from heights on climbers.”
Concussions and traumatic brain injuries, not immediately associated with playground activities have also been studied. Kennedy said a recently published paper has shown the number increasing over a decade.
“It is likely just due to people being more aware,” he said. “We are probably seeing more kids in emergency departments and care clinics. But the number is pretty staggering. It is about 21,000 traumatic brain injuries per year from falls on playgrounds.”
Playground equipment deemed dangerous is no longer seen, such as old style swings and rotating “merry-go-round” devices. Some rotated simply while others used arm or leg power with connecting rods liable to entrap and injure a hand or foot.
Kennedy said he could not remember the official name of the rotating devices but had memories of using them.
“I remember vividly trying to get up as much speed as you could going around, then jump off,” he said. “It was my first experience with physics. But you don’t see that equipment anymore.”
Kennedy estimated about 200,000 kids are treated each year in emergency rooms. His personal memory of a playground injury was while using swings at school and wondering what would happen if he let go of the chains and balanced himself on the seat.
“I promptly fell backwards on my back,” Kennedy said. “Basically my entire back was scraped up. I was in the nurse’s office. They had to call my mom to pick me up because I missed the bus ride home because she was patching me up.”
Kennedy gave Hufnagle Park’s Kidsburg good marks for building around a natural landscape and choice of equipment. The trees provide shade in the summer, making it more likely to be used for longer periods.
Centrally-located play areas don’t always consider “thermal comfort” and need to address it as well as equipment safety. He said insufficient shade is seen at many playgrounds.
“Unfortunately, what happens is that you have this massive investment in the center of a community,” Kennedy said. “It meant to bring people, but then it becomes so uncomfortable, their play experience is short and they leave.”
Kennedy concluded that more public play ares will open as COVID-19 vaccinations increase and the weather warms. As director of injury prevention for the National Program for Playground Safety, he cautioned that the pandemic has effectively kept children away from playgrounds for so long that a favorite piece of equipment may no longer be age-appropriate.
Paying attention to age recommendations for playground equipment was thus worthwhile.
Kennedy was also hopeful that more playgrounds in the future would take proximity of auto traffic into consideration when they are planned.
