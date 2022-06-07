WILLIAMSPORT — The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) has granted Three-Year Accreditation to the cancer program at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport.
To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.
Like all CoC-accredited facilities, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport maintains a cancer registry and contributes data to the National Cancer Data Base (NCDB), a joint program of the CoC and American Cancer Society. This nationwide oncology outcomes database is the largest clinical disease registry in the world. CoC-accredited cancer centers, in turn, have access to information derived from this type of data analysis, which is used to create national, regional, and state benchmark reports. These reports help CoC facilities with their quality improvement efforts.
In addition to accreditation from the ACS Commission on Cancer, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center is also one of only five National Cancer Institute Designated Cancer Centers in Pennsylvania.
