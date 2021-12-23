MONTANDON — Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, including a Gucci backpack and a coat were taken from a vehicle around 8:26 a.m. Dec. 15 along Vindale Avenue, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
State Police at Milton reported someone smashed the front passenger-side window of a 2017 Ford belonging to a 66-year-old man and 57-year-old woman, both of Montandon. The Gucci backpack was valued at $1,700 and the coat, described as a brown nanny coat with a fur hood, size 3X, was valued at $628.
Other items allegedly taken include a black Steve Madden wallet valued at $46, change valued at $25, $50 in cash and various cards and an inhaler.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
