WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A burglary at the National Railway Historical Society museum in White Deer was apparently thwarted in progress by an alarm system.
Ron Johnson, president of the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, said the alarm was tripped at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Johnson said the suspect also apparently entered some of the museum’s railroad rolling stock on the nearby tracks.
“What we think happened was, he found one of the doors on the baggage car not locked the way it should have been,” Johnson said. “He pushed it open, went in and drank a soda, one of our sodas.
“Then he got out of the baggage car and took the grinder that was in the baggage car and cut the lock off of the caboose and got into there,” he said. “That’s where he took the drill from.”
Johnson alleges that the suspect then cut a lock off of a depot window and entered the building. However, a motion detector inside was tripped and alerted state troopers.
“When that went off, he exited the building rather quickly,” Johnson said.
The grinder taken from one of the railroad cars was dropped, Johnson said, and there were no broken windows.
A report issued Thursday by state police indicated the investigation is continuing.
The report included a description of a suspect as as “unknown actor wearing a blue T-shirt and black athletic shorts.”
Damage included two Master locks valued at $50 and a Barq’s root beer valued at $2.
Johnson noted that the Central PA Train Meet is coming up, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Warrior Run Area Fire Department Social Hall, Allenwood. Railroad models, memorabilia, books, magazines and photos will be available.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.