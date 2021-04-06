Commissioners recognize libraries

SUNBURY — The public libraries which serve Northumberland County received a special recognition during Tuesday's Northumberland County Commissioners meeting.
The commissioners approved a proclamation recognizing April 4-10 as National Library Week.
Melissa Rowse, director of Sunbury's Degenstein Community Library, spoke to the commissioners about the importance of libraries in the community.
"Libraries extend far beyond the four walls of the buildings," said Rowse, who noted there are seven public libraries in Northumberland County.
In addition to offering in-person services, Rowse said the libraries also offer a number of virtual service and WiFi access.
"Welcome to Your Library" is the theme of the week. With that, Rowse invited Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kym Best to visit the libraries across the county.
"A thriving library has a direct correlation to a thriving community," Rowse said.
In addition to Rowse, the following library directors also attended the meeting: JA Babay, Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library in McEwensville; Ben Shemory, Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library; and Jeff Johnstonbaugh, of the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library in Northumberland.
Klebon thanked the library representatives for their work in the community.
Schiccatano announced near the conclusion of the meeting the county expects to receive $17 million in additional COVID-19 relief funds.
"We haven't looked at the parameters of those (funds)... because we haven't even gotten them," Schiccatano noted.
He also highlighted the other federal COVID-19 funds which the county has received, and noted that SEDA-COG was contracted to handle the disbursement of the money to eligible businesses, non-profit organizations and municipalities.
Previously, Schiccatano said the county received $8.2 million CARES funds, distributed by SEDA-COG to area businesses and organizations which met the appropriate requirements.
Currently, he said SEDA-COG is evaluating the disbursement of $1 million in COVID-19 hospitality funds.
"We got a list of some places that might be eligible (for the money)," Schiccatano said.
In addition, he said SEDA-COG handled the distribution of $425,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to municipalities in the county.
Central Susquehanna Opportunities is utilizing $5.9 million in energy and rental assistance which was earmarked for Northumberland County, Schiccatano said.
He noted that SEDA-COG was contracted to handle the distribution of most of the funds as the organization has the time and expertise to handle the funding.
Best said the commissioners have been actively engaged with SEDA-COG in the process, meeting weekly with representatives in order to understand how the funds were being distributed.
"I was very proud of the work SEDA-COG did," Best said, adding that she's also proud of the board of commissioners' work throughout the process.
Best said it's been a challenge to properly understand how the funds can be distributed.
"The money came before the rules," she said. "The money was meant to hit the street as fast as possible.
"I'm an attorney and I wasn't comfortable with all the rules," Best continued. "The rules would change as we were dealing with this."
In business actions, the commissioners approved advertising for bids for rehabilitation work needed on the exterior of the Northumberland County Courthouse, as well as upgrades to the courthouse HVAC and electric systems.
Following the meeting, Schiccatano said the county has received a $2 million Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant for work to be completed at the courthouse. In addition, the county has received a $100,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.
The purchase of $112,067 worth of new vehicles were approved during the meeting. The approvals included: A 2021 Ford Explorer, from Sunbury Motor Company, for Behavioral Health and Intellectual/Developmental Services, $39,770; a 2021 Ford Edge, from Sunbury Motor Company, for Behavioral Health and Intellectual/Developmental Services, $34,500; a 2020 Ram 1500 Crew Cab, from Zimmerman Enterprises, for Children and Youth Services, $31,797.
Following the meeting, Schiccatano said the vehicle purchases were "badly needed" and included in the 2021 budget.
In other business, the commissioners approved:
•Leasing a Kyocera copier, for District Judge Michael Toomey's office, at a cost of $27.44 per month, for 60 months.
• Leasing a Copystar copier, for the Planning Department and Special Conflicts Office, at a monthly cost of $116.82, for 60 months.
• The City of Sunbury to store mulch, plant cuttings, dead trees, tree trimmings, dead shrubbery and other similar plant refuse at the former Celotex property, which is owned by the county.
• Awarding $11,467 in 2017 Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) CDBG funds to Ralpho Township, for the West Center Street Flood Mitigation Project.
• Awarding $70,545 in 2018 DCED CDBG funds to Ralpho Township for the West Center Street Flood Mitigation Project.
