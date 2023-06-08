MILTON — Breweries, wineries and distilleries from across the Susquehanna River Valley are getting ready to converge on Milton for an event which has quickly become an annual tradition.
The 2023 Milton Beer Fest will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10, adjacent to the Milton Moose Family Center, located at 139 S. Front St.
“We have over 50 different breweries, wineries, and distilleries that are going to be present,” said Vanessa Venios, the chair of the committee behind organizing the event. “We also have a special VIP area where there will be additional wine and beverages. It’s a nice separate area with shade, a tent and games.”
The Milton Beer Fest has been a staple of Milton since 2017, when the borough celebrated its bicentennial. Each year, about 1,500 visitors show up to sample regional wine, spirits, food, and artisan vendors. This year, live music will be provided by Kinsey and Runaway Stroller.
“There’s a group of us who work together to make this happen. The event is mostly put together all through volunteers,” said Venios. “It’s a yearlong process. We spend a lot of our time throughout the first half of the year connecting with new breweries and wineries and distilleries.”
As the festival nears, Venios and the committee has been ironing out the final details on infrastructure, fencing and recycling.
“Making the map is a whole process too,” she continued. “We try to make sure we have vendors strategically placed so it’s spread out all over.”
The event is sponsored by the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, Seven Mountains Media, Gilson Snow, Susquehanna Community Bank and Durdach Brothers, with 100% of the proceeds going toward The Improved Milton Experience (TIME).
“We seek to instill pride in the community. We do a lot for the downtown,” said Venios. “We’re really appreciative of all the vendors. It truly is a community effort to help improve Milton.”
The festival website states that Beer Fest will happen rain or shine. Venios also hopes that the recent arrival of wildfire smoke in Milton — a product of the fires currently burning across Canadian provinces — will clear by the weekend.
“I hope the only haze I experience will be the hazy IPAs I’ll be drinking,” said Venios, noting that festival organizers will pay close attention to any weather forecasts and health advisories.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
