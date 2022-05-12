LEWISBURG — Evidence of inflation was discussed Wednesday evening by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) commissioners.
Commissioner Char Gray, treasurer, noted the price of motor fuel was up about 75% in the last 18 months. At the end of 2020, she reported the department was spending about $2,000 per month. Most recently, costs have hit about $3,500 per month.
BVRPD Chief Paul Yost noted fuel was purchased though a cooperative buying program. While the full price is paid at the pump, a portion is later refunded. Officers refueling vehicles enter Social Security numbers to record who is fueling a vehicle.
Otherwise, Gray said the two payroll cycles in the previous month of about $53,000 apiece were close to normal.
Complaints over vehicle noise were noted by Commissioner Judy Wagner who said she forwarded a complaint to Yost. Resident Mike Molesevich, Wagner said, observed more vehicle noise on Saturday.
Commissioner Jack Malloy, who chaired the Wednesday night meeting, recalled that the annual complaints have prompted patrols with a decibel meter. Vehicle owners can be cited but he noted vehicles emitting noise below the allowable rate cannot be ticketed.
Yost said noise enforcement can be complex. PennDOT has provided a manual for collecting and interpreting readings with instructions that readings be made via a microphone at a specific height and distance from the highway. Both the meter and the person using it has to be certified.
“You can't just buy (a meter) like we've got, for $80 or $90,” Yost said. “You're talking probably thousands of dollars for a certified decibel meter.”
Most tickets issued locally were based on the state inspection manual. Yost suspected some motorcycle riders reinstall a factory baffle when cited for having equipment in violation.
Commissioner Jordi Comas conceded the department's hands have been tied by the state. But he also said the noise was an "incredible nuisance." Yost admitted trucks were loud but it was a difficult thing to address.
“The best we could we tried to amplify the state's guidelines for listening,” Yost added. “Just because something is loud doesn't mean they are above 'legal loud.'”
Yost added that code stipulates riders are not permitted to modify their exhaust systems, but many do. A routinely replaced muffler could be considered "modified" if not replaced with an original replacement part.
Wagner added that a noise policy review is done every so often.
Commissioners agreed to a $8,635 purchase of web-based training material. Yost said Lexipol offers training modules in interview techniques and contact procedures for investigation of specific crimes. It was described as valuable tool.
“Because you're setting the standards and you know your standards are legal and sound,” Yost said. “I understand there are close to 3,000 training modules sitting out there in their database.”
Yost said National Night Out will not be held this year. He said it would be awkward to approach sponsors so soon after the pandemic as so many were still recovering economically.
Higher costs have also made the annual community outreach expo for law enforcement a challenge. Yost suggested a smaller event on a different date in a local park.
