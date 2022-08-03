Board prepares for vote on additional SROs, approves new food service program

Damion Spahr, of SiteLogIQ, presented a summary of proposed modifications to the original 2019 plan for renovations to James F. Baugher Elementary School at a committee meeting of the Milton Area School District Board of Directors on Tuesday evening.

 Matt Stulberg/The Standard-Journal

MILTON — The Milton Area School District school board is expected to vote Tuesday, Aug. 9, on the hiring of two additional school resource officers (SROs), following continued discussion at the board’s committee meeting on Tuesday evening regarding increased school security measures.

In a presentation to the board, Director of Student Services Catherine Girton outlined the benefits the additional SROs will lend to improving school safety. She also broke down the estimated cost that will come with increasing the total amount of district SROs from two to four.

