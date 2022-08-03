MILTON — The Milton Area School District school board is expected to vote Tuesday, Aug. 9, on the hiring of two additional school resource officers (SROs), following continued discussion at the board’s committee meeting on Tuesday evening regarding increased school security measures.
In a presentation to the board, Director of Student Services Catherine Girton outlined the benefits the additional SROs will lend to improving school safety. She also broke down the estimated cost that will come with increasing the total amount of district SROs from two to four.
The district currently spends approximately $101,500 to employ two SROs through the Milton Police Department, a cost which includes wages, trainings, equipment and vehicles. The addition of two more officers would bring that spending to $245,495, which includes some one-time costs associated with the purchase of new supplies and a new police cruiser.
Some of these costs could be offset, Girton noted, using funds available through two one-time grants included in the recently passed state budget. The grants, one for school safety and the other for mental health, total $129,994 each, with funds from the former allowable for spending on SRO positions.
The board voted in favor of a motion recommended by Board Vice President Andrew Frederick approving Food and Nutrition Services Director Ashley Reese to begin the application process for district participation in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) food service program for the upcoming school year. The federal program serves as an alternative to the standard food service program and would eliminate the cost of school breakfasts and lunches for all enrolled students and remove the individual household application process to determine eligibility.
Instead, district eligibility and federal meal reimbursement would be determined by a formula based on the percentage of enrolled students who also participate in other economic assistance programs. Currently all schools within the district meet the 40% minimum threshold for qualifying students.
The CEP program would, according to Reese, streamline the food service process for the district, reduce the stigma and parental burden associated with the standard free and reduced lunch application process, guarantee students from all economic backgrounds access to healthy school meals, and decrease district spending while increasing revenue.
Members of the board, Assistant to the Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart, and community members in attendance were all vocally supportive of the switch to the CEP program, which multiple other school districts throughout the region have adopted or are in the process of enrolling in.
“This is something that affects every single family in our district. It doesn’t matter who you are or what your income level is, in a time when inflation is increasing, gas prices are increasing, the work (Reese) has done to allow us to pursue this is tremendous” said Bickhart. “The great part is that the more kids that participate, the more meals we give out, the more revenue comes back to the district.”
In preparation for project pricing later this month, Damion Spahr, of SiteLogIQ, outlined the modifications that have been made to the scope of the James F. Baugher Elementary School renovations since the original project proposal in 2019.
While inflation and rising materials costs have caused some reevaluation of priorities when it comes to budget allocation for the project, set to commence in October, Spahr assured members of the board that considerations were made to preserve as many of the important aspects of the renovations as possible.
Spahr recommended deferment of the planned expansion of the drop-off and pick-up area, as well as parking and paving upgrades, and some changes in scope to areas like the school’s multipurpose room and the proposed black box theater. With a few additional exceptions, most of the original proposal has been preserved and remains within budget.
The renovations, which are budgeted at approximately $10 million according to Spahr, will begin in the building’s A pod in October, a process that will take an estimated eight months before moving on to the B, C and D pods, each slated for a five-month renovation process. Core spaces in the building will be worked on during the summers of 2023 and 2024, in order to avoid instructional disruption, with a completion date set for late summer 2024.
Following discussion at the board’s previous meeting, Athletic Director Rod Harris proposed to the board that admission to athletic events be made free for district students, with students in grades K-5 eligible for free entry with a paid adult and students in grades 6-12 receiving free entry with presentation of a school ID. Harris also discussed free admission for seniors over the age of 62 who reside within the district, as well as to all veterans with valid ID. The proposal was met with support from Bickhart and other members of the board.
In other business, the board approved the hiring of: Courtney Baker, to serve as a kindergarten teacher at Baugher Elementary with a salary of $53,117 per year, effective Aug. 11; MacGuire Griswold to serve as a health and physical education teacher in White Deer and Baugher elementary schools with a salary of $53,117 per year, effective Aug. 11; Lauren Byers to serve as a special education/autistic support at Baugher Elementary with a salary of $63,967 per year, effective Aug. 11; and Lindsay Walter to serve as an art teacher at White Deer and Baugher elementary schools with a salary of $53,117 per year, effective Aug. 11.
Bickhart also noted that school busing schedules for grades K-12 will be released Thursday, Aug. 4, through the district’s online Sapphire Portal.
Board member Eric Moser was absent from the meeting, which concluded with an executive session to discuss personnel matters.
