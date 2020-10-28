WATSONTOWN — The Borough of Watsontown is not expecting to raise taxes or electric rates in 2021, according to Borough Manager Jay Jarrett.
An initial budget meeting was held prior to Monday’s council work session, Jarrett said.
“It’s very similar to (2020),” Jarrett said, of the 2021 budget. “We’re not buying any vehicles (in 2021)... The (police) chief has requested a license plate reader.”
In addition, he said the Department of Public Works has requested to purchase two reclosure devices to be used as part of the Watsontown’s electric system, which is maintained and operated by the borough.
He said the devices cost approximately $20,000 each and function as surge protectors. The new devices would replace two which are already in place in the borough.
“They do work, but they don’t work the way they’re supposed to,” Jarrett said, of the two devices that will be replaced.
He said the budget includes keeping taxes and electric rates level with the 2020 rates.
Watsontown’s next budget meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the borough building.
Jarrett said council could vote to advertise the 2021 budget at its meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 9.
