WASHINGTONVILLE — John Marr hadn’t necessarily intended to write a book about the history of Washingtonville.
“The mayor of Washingtonville, Tyler (Dombroski), asked me if I wanted to do a walking tour because I know a lot about the history of the town, so I started researching Washingtonville through Ancestry, but mostly Newspapers.com,” said Marr, whose family has lived in the area for more than 150 years.
However, the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic halted plans for the walking tour. Even so, Marr kept researching and, five years after he started, he found himself with not one book, but three.
“I ended up with too much to do in one book,” said Marr, who has written three volumes about the history of Washingtonville. “Volume 1 is on the businesses. Volume 2 is on Frank DeLong and what he did for the town of Washingtonville…The talk of the town is Volume 3.”
Released only a couple of weeks ago, Volume 1, entitled “Washingtonville: Taking a Step Back in Time,” clocks in at 266 pages and includes an encyclopedic accounting of the businesses, places and people that have shaped the community, between the mid 1800s and the 1940s.
“I just went through the whole town,” said Marr, adding that the book explores the construction of the concrete highway, the bridges of Washingtonville, historical maps, and infamous local figures such as “Hungry Sam.”
“There’s about 10 pages on him. That man could eat on a bet. He would eat and eat and eat. He ate, one time at a chicken and waffle supper, over 100 waffles,” said Marr.
Marr said Volume 2 of the series is ready to be picked up from the printer on Monday, just in time for the upcoming Montour-DeLong Community Fair, where Marr plans to sell signed copies.
The fair takes place July 24-29 at the Montour Delong-Community Fairgrounds, 5848 Broadway Road, near Washingtonville. During the fair, Marr will be dressed as the very Washingtonville historical figure that launched the project.
“I have an outfit: Pants, shirt, vest, derby hat,” said Marr. “I’m going to portray Amandus Heddens, the owner of Hotel Eagle in Washingtonville.”
Marr will spend a few days at the festival where, on Wednesday at the log cabin, he plans to speak casually about the history of Washingtonville through the eyes of Heddens.
At this point, Marr has completed writing the third volume of his series. Although, with the help of his wife, he still needs to complete another round of proofreading.
He hopes to have the third volume ready for public consumption by the end of September.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
