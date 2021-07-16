LEWISBURG — Representatives of East Buffalo Township (EBT) and Lewisburg Borough agreed in principle on at least two open issues Thursday night.
The municipalities had previously settled on the basics of an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) to oversee the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD). But there were still points to discuss and representatives did so in an in-person meeting at the EBT Municipal Building also available online.
Their revised draft outlined a procedure for resolving disputes between the partners.
Filing a complaint was agreed on as the first step, followed by scheduling a meeting within 30 days. If a matter is not resolved in 60 days, mediation should follow. If there is no resolution within 90 days after the selection of a mediator, the parties may agree to extend mediation.
It was noted that if mediation failed, arbitration would begin. Arbitrators for the two parties would pick a third arbitrator to form a panel. If the two could not agree on a third, the Court of Common Pleas would assign the third arbitrator.
Avoiding lawsuits was the objective of the process, noted Char Gray, EBT supervisor and chair of the meeting.
Representatives also discussed matters which could arise if the regional department is dissolved. They included agreeing in principle that each municipality shall regain any retired officer who started with their respective pre-consolidated department.
Officers hired after consolidation would be assigned in order of seniority to one of the municipalities on an alternating basis. In the event that the municipalities or officers collective bargaining representative cannot agree on the order, it would be decided by a coin flip. The best two-of-three winner would begin the selections with the most senior officer.
EBT was represented by Gray, Supervisor Jim Knight and Stacey Kifolo, EBT manager. Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner and council members Jordi Comas and Michael Derman represented the borough. Their revisions would be looked over by attorneys and could be subject to further tweaking.
