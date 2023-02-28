LEWISBURG — The Union County Historical Society (UCHS), in collaboration with the Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy, Bucknell Humanities Center, and the Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will present a spring session of Nature’s Explorers. This collaborative program series will be available on second Saturday afternoons, in March 11 through May 13.
The program invites participants to discover the curiosities of nature at Dale’s Ridge and the areas surrounding Lewisburg. Each session will introduce a new way of seeing and being in the natural world and how we can keep nature healthy. Children and their families have a chance to ask questions, test equipment, and be together in safe ways outdoors.
