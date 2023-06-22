MILTON — The Wallace W. Fetzer Milton American Legion Post 71 is teaming with the Milton Fire Department to host a fundraiser featuring food and activities.
The Legion’s chicken barbecue fundraiser will be held starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Legion, 401 N. Front St., Milton.
“We’re trying to help ourselves by making a little money, but at the same time being able to get the money to do what we’re supposed to be doing to help the community,” said post Cmdr. Denise Ulmer.
Funds raised through the event will be used to support the Legion building, veterans and community youth.
Among the festivities taking place at the event, an engine from the Milton Fire Department will be on display, with department volunteers on hand in an effort to recruit new members.
Festivities will include a cornhole tournament, duck pond, gambling, and a beer and soda tent.
Food will include barbecued chicken, beans, macaroni salad and rolls. The chicken will be available until it’s sold out.
Ulmer noted that the event is short staffed. Anyone interested in volunteering should reach out to the Legion.
“We’re looking for volunteers and anybody who wants to donate,” said Ulmer. “We’re not going to refuse anything. We’ll take what we can get.”
Cash prizes will be awarded for the cornhole tournament. Paid pre-registration for the tournament is required and should be completed by contacting the Legion at 570-742-4632.
