Those preparing for the July 8 chicken barbecue include, from left, Jim Derr, Denise Ulmer, Gage Nixon, Bonnie Michael, Bethany Ulmer and Jaime Bowers.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MILTON — The Wallace W. Fetzer Milton American Legion Post 71 is teaming with the Milton Fire Department to host a fundraiser featuring food and activities.

The Legion’s chicken barbecue fundraiser will be held starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Legion, 401 N. Front St., Milton.

