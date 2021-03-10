MIFFLINBURG — Students of the Month at Mifflinburg Intermediate School have been announced.
The award winners are:
• Third grade: Kendra Kline, the daughter of Deken and Traci Kline of Mifflinburg. Kendra’s favorite subject is math. Outside of school, she enjoys gymnastics, soccer and horseback riding. Kendra participates in her church’s youth group and 4-H, and she is currently raising a market steer to show at the Union County West End Fair. Kendra hopes to become a horse trainer in the future.
• Fourth grade: Abigail Saylor, the daughter of Matt and Brenda Saylor of Mifflinburg. Abigail’s favorite subject is science. In her free time, she enjoys participating in gymnastics and riding horses. Her favorite place to visit is the beach. In her future, Abigail would like to become a nurse.
• Fifth grade: Kaelyn Ott, the daughter of Erin and Chris Ott of Millmont. Her favorite subject is art. Outside of school, Kaelyn enjoys participating in gymnastics and volunteering at R.B. Winter State Park. Her favorite place to visit is Lake Erie, camping at the beach. Kaelyn loves animals and enjoys being outside. In the future, she hopes to be an author.
