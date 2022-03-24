WATSONTOWN — Throughout the 2021 Easter season, volunteers with Trinity United Church of Christ prepared 20,743 candy eggs for sale.
With an aroma of chocolate and peanut butter emanating throughout the church building, volunteers are again hard at work preparing the sweet treats.
Gloria McClintock, who spearheads the sale of the eggs, expects volunteers will make at least as many this year as last.
Chocolate and coconut cream eggs are available for purchase, with both available in dark or milk chocolate.
About 20 volunteers come together each weekday morning in the church to make the eggs. The work started March 7 and will continue until the week leading up to Easter, on April 17.
McClintock said church records indicate members started making the eggs for sale in 1996. The number of eggs purchased grows each year.
The recipe remains a closely guarded secret.
“We don’t share it,” McClintock said, with a smile. “It’s been passed down and perfected through the years.”
She said the recipe includes name-brand products, which she declined to mention. Due to supply chain issues, she said one ingredient has been a challenge to find this year.
“We are extra fortunate,” McClintock said. “(Church) members have been finding that (ingredient) and bringing it in.”
Throughout the process of making the eggs this year, she estimates 700 pounds of chocolate and 2,000 pounds of sugar will be used.
“We keep our peanut butter and coconut cream (ingredients) separate, because of allergies,” McClintock said. “We are very cautious with that.”
Anyone wishing to purchase eggs can stop by the church, located at 602 Main St., Watsontown, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
Nel Stoudt, a volunteer helping to make the eggs, said individuals travel from as far away as the Lock Haven and Jersey Shore areas to purchase them.
McClintock said individuals also purchase the eggs to be shipped to locations including Texas, Tennessee and New York.
In addition to church members, she said community volunteers also give their time each year to help make the eggs.
“The atmosphere is fun, fellowship, we get to spend time together,” McClintock said.
Proceeds from the egg sales are used each year to help with upkeep of the church building.
“We recently bought a new commercial refrigerator,” McClintock said. “We are getting new air conditioning in the sanctuary.”
In addition, she said the church supports a missionary.
