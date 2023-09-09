Marriage licenses
• David Billman, 56, of Turbot Township and Misty Phillips, 46, of Turbot Township.
• James Guerrero, 37, of Sunbury and Rachel Velez, 37, of Sunbury.
• Margeory Silva, 45, of Ralpho Township and Rober Malick, 54, of Ralpho Township.
• Laura Snyder, 36, of Milton and Justin Kline, 35, of Milton.
• Kyleigh Birttingham, 24, of Sunbury and Nicholas Poe, 23, of Sunbury.
• Collin Erb, 23, of Limestoneville and Samantha Delong, 25, of Center Township.
• Barry Stahl, 64, of Rockefeller Township and Linda Kapushinski, 51, of Rockefeller Township.
Deed transfers
• JP Morgan Acquisition Corp by agent and Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC by agent to HandUP Foundation, property in Milton, $54,000.
• Roxann Deitrick to Derek Keener, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Sadie M. Moser to Natalie Noaker, property in Milton, $136,000.
• Brooke Swartz, Samantha Elizabeth Criswell and Samantha Swartz to Tanner J. Srbinovich and Elana M. Herceg, property in Milton, $1.
• Miram M. Deibler by agent and Darla L. Barefoot to Natalie Marie Wasko, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Christian B. Stoltzfus to Daniel E. Fisher and Priscilla B. Fisher, property in Delaware Township, $425,000.
• Daniel W. Stoltzfus and Becikie S. Stoltzfus to Melvin B. Stoltzfus, property in Delaware Township, $340,000.
• Lauren E. Pauling, Lauren E. Banks and Derek N. Pauling to Kelly R. Kling, property in Milton, $1.
• Dan Wirnsberger and Dana Wirnsberger to Kenneth E. Snyder II, property in Delaware Township, $65,000.
• Thomas Kiefaber to Brian N Annis and Doreen Annis, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Robert P. Starke Jr. and Suaznne M. Starke to Amy Roadarmel, Matthew Roadarmel, Robert A. Starke and Tammie Starke, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Anthony R. Kalinowski Jr. to Samuel Adames Esteves, property in Shamokin, $56,739.96.
• Alfred Carl John Thomas to Cheryl Kleman, property in Shamokin, $7,000.
• Rachel L. Gross and Joshua Adam Furhman to Samantha Mummey, Samantha Heffner and Michael Heffner, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Fermin Larcuente Rivera to Ruben Melendez-Valentin, property in Coal Township, $400.
• Fermin Larcuente Rivera to Ruben Melendez-Valentin, property in Coal Township, $600.
• Kane K. Witmer and Jacqualyn K. Bonawitz to Dustin B. Witmer, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Fixx Holdings LLC to Cvejkus Holding Company LLC, property in Sunbury, $400,000.
• US Bank National Association trustee, US Bank Trust National Association trustee and Home Equity Loan Trust 1998 C to Gerald Bogetti, property in Coal Township, $90,000.
• Edna G. Smerroskie to Gerard P. Dimeglio and Sandra Rae Dimeglio, property in East Cameron Township, $160,000.
• Christian Duran Garcia and Felipe Duran Garcia to Fernando Arturo Ochoa Erreyes, property in Shamokin, $18,000.
• Cindy D. Woodruff, Sherri A. Shingara, Charles M. Paul and Kevin L. Paul to Lori Michelle Miller, property in West Cameron Township, $325,000.
• Christopher R. Swartzlander and Colby Haas to Christopher J. Moser and Vivian Rose Bloom, property in Point Township, $250,000.
• Cynthia Ann Latzko to Zusong Shu and Ling Oing CHen, property in Shamokin, $63,000.
• RZ Investors LLC to Bowen Developments LLC, property in Zerbe Township, $30,000.
• Eugene Picarella Jr. to S3F Holdings LLC, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
• To Investments LLC to Emilio A. Acosta, property in Coal Township, $1,500.
• Carl Ault and Janet Ault to Aryeh Chait, property in Kulpmont, $21,000.
• Robert Gilligbauer to Pedro D. Soto Hernandez and Zuyleyka Ruiz Rivera, property in Shamokin, $7,000.
• Diane Shaffer and Donald L. Shaffer to Jace M. Cresswell, properyt in Sunbury, $1.
• John Simeone and Karen L. Simeone to Yusupov Palace LLC, property in Sunbury, $19,900.
• Carlos Rodriguez and Damaris Rodriguez to Benjamin G. Portera and Margaret E. Portera, property in Shamokin, $116,000.
• Timothy F. Scheller and Christine C. Scheller to Timothy F. Scheller and Christine c. Scheller, property in Sunbury, $1.
• LH&C Management Limited Liability Company to Henry A. Berihuete, property in Shamokin, $250.
• LH&C Management Limited Lability Company to Henry A. Berihuete, property in Shamokin, $250.
• Augustus Contracting LLC to Henry E. Berihuete Lagares, property in Coal Township, $100.
• LH&C Management Limited Liability Company to Henry A. Berihuete, property in Shamokin, $250.
• Nkemka A. Sell, Nkemka A. Kauffman and Cody Kauffman to Curtis J. Patches, property in Mount Carmel, $45,000.
• David M. Poe and Jane M. Poe to Joseph G. Williams II and Patriica A. Morgan, property in Shamokin Township, $305,000.
• John S. Perles III estate, Jessica D. Perles administratrix and Taylor Perles Clark administratrix to Raymond Bixler, property in Rockefeller Township, $45,000.
• Gloria R. Sigafoos to Harry Lamar Rebuck Jr., property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• North PA Real Estate LLC to Anna Nainggolan, property in Coal Township, $35,000.
• Wade A. Mays and Kirby L. Mays to Capital Development LLC, property in Ralpho Township, $140,000.
• Farnsworth Family Limited Partnership, Gary R. Farnsworth and Janice K. Farnsworth to Derrick Backer and Brittany Backer, property in Ralpho Township, $60,000.
• Skyline Real Estate Services LLC to John L. Caporusso, property in Coal Township, $10.
• Gates Development LLC to Jeffrey A. Schuler and Tracy L. Schuler, property in Point Township, $1.
• Sam M. Barney and Abigail T. Barney to Paul Bastian, property in Riverside, $290,000.
• Kelly Richter to Assurant Holdings LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $20,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau and AED Capital LLC to Pennforest LLC, property in Shamokin, $8,500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Blue Skies LLC and Rachel Harriott to Simon Rafael Rosario Dejesus, property in Shamokin, $6,500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert Santore and Cindy Santore to Javier A. Fernandez-Galeas, property in Shamokin, $4,600.
• Luke Wierman to Front Door Deal LLC, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
• Agnes J. Maloski estate and Christine M. Deromedi individually and exeuctrix to LKF Real Estate Investments, property in Mount Carmel, $46,000.
• Gail G. Bartley by agent and Michelle Cook agent to Marilyn Lupkiewich, property in Mount Carmel, $28,000.
• Sandy J. Roemer to David Wengrenovich and Nicole Marie Bernas, property in Mount Carmel, $10,000.
• Latorre Family Irrevocable Trust and Mary Rose Latorre trustee to Angelica M. Kane and Damien T. Kane, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Regina J. Sheganoski estate, Gerald G. Sheganoski individually and administrator and Lisa Connelly to Gerald G. Sheganoski, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Henry P. Hynoski Jr., Laura H. Hynoski, Henry P. Hynoski Sr. and Kathleen Louise Hynoski to Mary Frances Helwig, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Michaelyn M. Reichwen to Charles Kalbarchick and Darla Kalbarchick, property in Mount Carmel Township, $125,000.
• Rector Wardens and Vestrymen of St. Stephens Protestant Episcopal Church of Mount Carmel to Incorporated Trustees of the Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.