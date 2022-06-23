HARRISBURG — As summer officially begins and people gather for holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross reminds communities that patients are counting now on the generosity of blood and platelet donors, especially around July 4.
The Red Cross sees about a 21% decline in blood and platelet donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day. When blood donations drop, so does the blood supply, making it challenging to ensure blood is available when hospitals need it.
All those who donated between June 30 and July 10 will receive a Red Cross cotton tote bag.
To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
