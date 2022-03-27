WATSONTOWN — The installation of a pump track skate park at the Watsontown Memorial Park is moving forward.
Following a petition to the borough council in 2019 by local teenagers and a motion by council Vice President Dan Folk, the borough applied for a grant through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), according to Borough Manager Jay Jarrett. The borough was awarded $32,000 in 2021 for the purchase and construction of the pump track.
The 53-foot-long by 20-foot-wide raised-elliptical track is designed to provide an alternative to a traditional skate park and is built with hills and turns meant to be ridden on with skateboards, bikes and scooters. The track was ordered in early March, with an expected delivery time of six to eight weeks. Final installation is planned for mid-June, following clearing and leveling of the park land where it will be placed. Jarrett is hopeful the borough's Department of Public Works will be able to assemble the track, but has ordered professional installation services as well.
Children and teenagers in Watsontown have been clamoring for a skate park for some time, and Jarrett says that, like the daily Kids’ Café event also held at the park over the summer, it should draw children from neighboring towns as well. “I think it will be popular once word gets out.”
Should the track prove successful, it can be reconfigured and expanded with additional sections, owing to its modular design. Jarrett has extended an offer to Sen. John Gordner (R-27) — who he was instrumental in helping to secure the grant — to be the first to take a ride around the track.
While eager bikers and boarders will have to wait until the summer to enjoy the new skate track, members of the community can look forward to a number of other events in the park, including the seventh annual Kevin Johnson Memorial Community Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9. The Watsontown Farmers Market will resume in May.
The market is being moved closer to Lingle’s Neighborhood Market in anticipation of the skate park, and in order to garner more attendance from those driving in and out of the borough. The market will be held Saturday mornings and will feature only homegrown and homemade products from local vendors.
In the two years since its introduction, Jarrett said the market has been very successful, serving as a safe outdoor meeting space for residents seeking socialization during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the pump track is currently the main focus for park projects, there is talk of further installations, possibly using funds allocated through the America Rescue Plan.
“There’s been some discussion amongst council members about potentially doing a dog park,” said Jarrett, though he noted it was unlikely to see much progress until next year.
