MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg may soon join other local communities that have made decisions about their community pools.
A committee made up of Mifflinburg Borough Council members and others was recently formed to look into the viability of the Mifflinburg Community Pool.
Matt Wagner, Mifflinburg Borough Council member, vice president and committee member, noted Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club members were on the committee. Additional input was sought.
Recent Facebook posts indicated a committee meeting would be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 at the Mifflinburg Municipal Building, 120 N. Third St., Mifflinburg.
“The purpose of the meeting is to inform the community that we are having trouble financially supporting the pool,” Wagner said. “We’ve been operating many years at a loss and operating the pool as a community service.”
Wagner said the Mifflinburg Community Pool was in need of repairs and other updates.
“The pool was built in the late 1950s,” he added. “It has been overhauled once, but is due again.”
In view of the “daunting” expense involved, Wagner said the committee would gauge if the pool was still serving its purpose.
“Today, so many people have their own private pools,” he said. “Back in the late (19)50s, they didn’t. Is there still a purpose for it? How much support can we get from the community to move ahead and continue to operate the pool and identify possible sources of revenue.”
Wagner said figures indicated use of the pool was decreasing even before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Previous support has come from a community group and anonymous donors who have helped with a swimming lesson program.
