NEW BERLIN — August will mark the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series, which was first held at Carl E. Stotz Field in Williamsport from Aug. 21-23, 1947. Originally called the National Little League Tournament, it hosted teams from across Pennsylvania and surrounding areas, and has grown to become a beloved national youth sporting event.

Milton has a special place in the history of the Little League World Series, as it was among those invited to assemble an all-star team to compete at that first ever tournament three quarters of a century ago. Jay Egli, a West Milton native who currently resides in New Berlin, was one of the young baseball players who took the field to vie for the inaugural title.

Staff writer Matt Stulberg can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email matts@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.