NEW BERLIN — August will mark the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series, which was first held at Carl E. Stotz Field in Williamsport from Aug. 21-23, 1947. Originally called the National Little League Tournament, it hosted teams from across Pennsylvania and surrounding areas, and has grown to become a beloved national youth sporting event.
Milton has a special place in the history of the Little League World Series, as it was among those invited to assemble an all-star team to compete at that first ever tournament three quarters of a century ago. Jay Egli, a West Milton native who currently resides in New Berlin, was one of the young baseball players who took the field to vie for the inaugural title.
Milton Midget Little League started in Milton in 1947, the same year as the tournament, with teams representing each of the five wards as well as one from West Milton-New Columbia. Egli, now 85, played for the West-Milton New Columbia team for three years as a second baseman and shortstop. Each ward had a different colored hat but no uniforms, Egli said, with West Milton-New Columbia sporting orange caps.
"We had to wear our own white t-shirt and black pants, that's what we wore our first year. If I recall right I think they got t-shirts made for us when we went to Williamsport that had 'Milton' across them," Egli said. "They had to borrow all the hats from one of the teams so we all had the same color hats when we went up there. I think we were the only team without a uniform."
Milton, he noted, was also the only team that didn’t have their picture taken for the tournament program sheet.
Unfortunately, there was a mixup with the age selection for the Milton teams, and 13-year-olds had been fielded for the season when the proper age range was 10 to 12. After receiving the invitation to the tournament and being informed of the mistake, Egli and his teammates were quickly substituted in to form Milton's World Series team.
"They had started practicing the other guys, so we didn't get too much time to practice at the time," said Egli, who was only 10 at the time and one of the younger players. "Being a youngster and batting against 13-year-old kids pitching that ball out there my first year, that was tough. Another year makes a big difference in a kid."
The tournament was the first time Egli recalls having traveled to Williamsport.
"I know we had to walk in maybe a quarter mile from Stotz Field to the Village Tea Room in Williamsport to eat lunch, and that was probably the first time I ate in a restaurant too in my life," he said.
The Milton Midget Leaguers played against the Hammonton, N.J., Midgets and lost 6-4, eliminating them from tournament contention. Egli recalls being put in midway through the game, with two at bats.
While Egli played in Little League for two more years, he has stayed involved with the program his whole life. Egli's three sons all played Little League in New Berlin and he and his late wife Mary Ellen Egli donated to the the installation of new playing fields in the borough and volunteered for team fundraising.
“I supported our kids, bought them the equipment they needed, took them to their practices … taught them the fundamentals and the fine points of baseball,” he said. "And I finally got my name on a plaque down (at the fields)."
In 1997, Elgi and other players from the team rode in the Milton Harvest Festival to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Little League World Series. Each player was given a commemorative medal to mark the occasion, which Elgi keeps alongside the original medal given to him at that first tournament game.
"That's something I hang onto, I like to hang onto this historical stuff," said Egli, who has also kept the original tournament program and newspaper clippings about the games.
Egli said he's fond of his memories of his time during the early years of Milton Little League and often wonders where his teammates ended up.
“I always enjoyed being part of Little League and I’ve always supported Little League," he said. "It’s a good program for kids, there’s no two ways about that.”
