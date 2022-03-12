LEWISBURG — "If you want to know how survive coronavirus, ask a bat."
DeAnn Reeder, a Bucknell University biology professor, admitted the idea was simplistic. But Reeder said humans may learn more about treating viruses by studying animals that host them.
Reeder recently returned from Uganda, where a team studied a variety of fruit bats. The flying mammals have apparently "figured out" how to host pathogens and tolerate them without dying.
Fruit bats have also been interacting with people for many years, Reeder said. But as bats live in mango trees near a village, they have become more likely to infect people with viruses such as Ebola.
"It will also inform our understanding of 'are there particular ways bats might be shedding viruses and particular ways that spillover events might happen to people?'" Reeder said. "It might happen at a particular time of year or not, it might happen to your pig farm."
As two years have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reeder similarly attributed its origin to human interaction with live animals at a market in Wuhan, China. Spillover mechanisms could include animal waste, bites, scratches and blood.
Reeder added that she was constantly wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) when working with bats. If a dissection was necessary, a personal respiratory system like a space suit was used. Ironically, care was also taken to ensure humans did not spread COVID-19 to bats being studied.
The COVID-19 pandemic was an "accident waiting to happen," Reeder said. Her conclusion was based on studies of horseshoe bats from China and SARS-related coronavirus in those bats from as long as 18 years ago.
But Reeder said little attention was paid to the work, thus preparation or funding was far less than what it should have been. She was hopeful more resources could be devoted to surveillance of pathogen sources and how likely are they to people to make people sick.
Ken Field, a Bucknell Univesity professor of biology, was also involved in the research. He added other factors included human encroachment on wild lands. Pathogens were also spread when wild animals were consumed as food or kept as pets.
"We also need to better understand the breadth of viruses and other potential pathogens hosted by animals around the world and how animal health is impacted by carrying these potential pathogens," Field said. "Together, these concerns can be called a 'One Health' approach to understanding human, environmental, and animal health together."
Compared to the influenza pandemic of 1918-1919, Field said COVID-19 would not likely follow the same pattern of transmission, seasonality or immune response. Though rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths would continue to fall, the pandemic could not reasonably be expected to "end" until more people are vaccinated.
"Vaccination can be incredibly effective at stopping viral diseases," Field said. "The most obvious examples are smallpox and polio."
He added the viral diseases among animals, such as rinderpest, was also eradicated by a vaccine.
Field concluded the COVID pandemic would not go away on its own, but there are known ways to stop it.
