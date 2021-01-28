EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Time will tell if projections used to craft the current Union County spending plan will weather what 2021 brings.
Preston Boop, Union County commissioner chair, was confident economic unknowns in the months ahead would have little if any impact. He downplayed month-by-month twists and whether county revenues would be affected.
“County revenues come from property tax and not from the economy,” Boop said at a recent work session. “Here in February everybody will get their new tax statement.”
The county property tax rate was unchanged from the previous year at 5.56 mills. An owner of a $100,000 property would owe $556 in county property tax for the year. One mill represents $1 for each $1,000 of assessed property value.
The figure included 4.56 mills for the general fund, 0.84 mills for debt service and 0.16 for public libraries.
Projected spending grew 3.8% to $20.1 million in the 2021 county budget. An online budget summary indicated county employees received stepped wage increases of 2.5% on average and a 1% cost-of-living increase. Medical insurance premiums also increased by about 8.5% and elected tax collectors will get $3.50 per parcel collected, a $2.50 increase over the previous year.
Capital expenses showed a net decrease to $338,000. Projects for 2021 included HVAC upgrades at the courthouse and new software for the prothonotary’s office. The Election and Voter Registration Department was budgeted $70,000 more in anticipation of supplies and services needed for mail-in balloting. A salary study, budgeted for $70,000, was expected to be complete in the first quarter.
Federal and state grant revenue increased due to bridge replacement expenses. Bridge replacement costs were also expected to increase to $1.03 million.
Children and Youth Department funding increased $224,000 due to Act IV-B grant revenue.
Jeffrey P. McClintock, Union County finance director, noted that $1,286,323 was transferred from a capital reserve account, a $338,000 reduction from the previous year.
