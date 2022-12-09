TURBOTVILLE — Administrators in the Warrior Run School District are pleased with the recent results from student Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) tests. Students in designated grade levels took the state-required tests in the spring.
The PSSAs are annual standards-based tests which provide an evaluation of student performance in academics. The tests are composed of English language arts (ELA), mathematics and science.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic putting strains on and limiting the education system, results in the past few years have been examined under the lens of COVID recovery, according to Warrior Run Director of Curriculum and Instruction Theresa Bartholomew.
“We are happy to report that we are seeing upticks and a return to normal in our results for the spring of 2022 as compared with the spring of 2021, but we still have areas for growth,” said Bartholomew.
ELA and mathematics exams were given to grades three through eight.
According to Bartholomew, for the ELA PSSAs, the district saw improvement in four out of six grades, with steady growth in five out of six cohorts of students. For mathematics, the district saw improvement in five out of six grades with growth in three out of five cohorts of students.
Bartholomew stated the science assessment was only given to grades four and eight, with both grades scoring higher in 2022 than 2021.
Beginning in grade seven, students are eligible to take Keystone exams, as is required in order to graduated. These exams are assessments which test students’ proficiencies in algebra I, literature and biology.
“In grades seven to 10, we give the algebra I Keystone, and this is where we saw the greatest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bartholomew. “Prior to the pandemic, students in grades seven and eight were typically 100% proficient, but this dropped for the first time beginning in 2020. While a drop from 100% to 80% sounds extreme, it is important to note small numbers of students taking this Keystone test in middle school, so that means only two or three students were not proficient.”
Bartholomew stated that scores in biology and literature also dipped, adding that when comparing the statewide averages, the district was not the only one with losses. She also noted that biology scores still remained above the statewide averages.
“Warrior Run School District uses a multi-tiered systems of support to address individual student needs and we are relying on this system to identify and remediate our students moving forward and in preparation for the 2023 state assessments and beyond,” said Bartholomew. “The state assessments provide us a measuring stick for which to check our progress in serving our students, but it is one part of the overall story that we tell when we discuss what it means to be a student at Warrior Run.”
Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.