MILTON — A 37-year-old Watsontown woman charged with involuntary manslaughter and related counts has waived her right to a preliminary hearing.
The preliminary hearing for Samantha Jo Acy, of Gearhart Road, was scheduled for Wednesday before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton. However, Acy waived her right to a preliminary hearing.
Felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, along with misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person, were filed against Acy as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 7:25 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, along Fourth Street, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Earnest Lee Sharr Jr., 43, was found unresponsive in a bathroom. He subsequently died Saturday, Sept. 25, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Court documents state an autopsy ruled Sharr died of “multiple drug intoxication — fentanyl, xylazine and othero/para-flouro fentanyl.”
Acy allegedly admitted to providing the drugs to Sharr.
Online court records indicate Acy is free on $125,000 bail.
