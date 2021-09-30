WILLIAMSPORT — A Flag of Honor was recently donated to the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society by Brenda and Barry Rake of Williamsport.
The flag was created from the names of those who perished in the terrorist attacks of 9-11. The approximate 3,000 names form the stripes of the American flag and include those who died as the result of the attack on the Twin Towers, as well as the Shanksville crash and at the Pentagon.
The flag will be on display for an indefinite period of time and visitors may view it free of charge. There is an admission fee to view the rest of the museum.
The museum is located at 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.