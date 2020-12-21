TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District will continue with a hybrid learning model until at least February.
During Monday’s meeting, the school board approved continuing to educate students in the hybrid learning model which was put in place following the Thanksgiving break. The model approved by the board Monday will see all students educated virtually Jan. 4-6, following the Christmas holiday break.
Beginning Jan. 7, students whose last names end in A through L will attend in-person classes Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Wednesdays and Fridays, those students will attend classes online, in real time.
On Wednesdays and Fridays, students whose last names end in M through Z will attend classes in person. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, those students will attend classes online, in real time.
All students will attend online classes, in real time, on Mondays.
No timetable was given on how long the hybrid learning model will continue, with Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack noting it will be based on community spread of COVID-19.
“I don’t think we will be back to full in-person (classes) until at least February,” Hack said.
Michael Freeborn, president of the Warrior Run Education Association, thanked the board for not waiting until the last minute to determine the method of educational instruction following the holiday break.
“I appreciate the board taking a pro-active approach,” he said. “Families can prepare.”
Freeborn also spoke in favor of the hybrid learning model. He noted there is a limited amount of space in the elementary and middle school buildings, making social distancing difficult to maintain.
“This (hybrid learning model) has helped make people fee somewhat safer,” he said. “They are 6-feet apart.”
The board also approved submitting PlanCON Part F documents to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), advertising the proposed elementary construction project for bid and releasing bid documents for the project.
Michael Bell, of Breslin Architects, said documents to be submitted to the PDE will include construction bid documents and project approval letters from various entities. He said PDE will review the documents for approval prior to the board opening bids it receives for the project on Feb. 15.
The board is expected to award contracts for construction of the proposed 99,000-square-foot new elementary school at its Feb. 22 meeting.
The estimated $41.9 million project to construct a three-story elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex is expected to be completed in November 2022.
Bell also on Monday projected various schematic images of the future elementary school.
The board approved the proposed 2021-2022 budget during the meeting. It is expected to go through multiple revisions before the final budget is to be voted on in April.
Business Manager Joyce Schaeffer said expenses currently stand at $24.8 million, with revenue at $24 million, with no tax increase.
If the board opts to raise taxes to the maximum 4% allowed by law, Schaeffer said the deficit would be closed from $800,000 to just over $490,000.
Hack said the proposed budget includes the addition of an agricultural teacher at the high school.
The board approved the high school’s 2021-2022 course handbook.
Principal Marc Walter said proposed new classes include Principals of Agriculture, Plant Science and Animal Science.
Hack said the potential of adding an agriculture teacher will be further evaluated during the annual staffing and enrollment study, which the board on Monday granted administrators to conduct.
In other business, the board approved:
• Steve Bergerstock, set design for the high school musical, at a $1,810 stipend.
• Purchasing 12 Halo Smart Sensors, to detect vaping at the high school, at a cost of $12,550.
Preston Harris, a kindergarten student, was named Elementary Citizen of the Month. He is the son of Mark and Amy Harris.
Monday’s meeting was conducted online via Zoom.
