LEWISBURG — Applications are now available for $24 produce vouchers to be issued through the Senior Farmer's Market Nutrition Program.
Applications can be filled out by Union and Snyder County seniors age 60 and older with gross household incomes of $23,828 or under for a single-person household, or $32,227 for a two-person household.
The applications are available at all senior centers in the two counties, at the Area Agency on Aging at 116 N. Second St., Lewisburg, in The Source newspaper, at libraries in both counties and online at usaaa17.org.
For more information, call 570-524-2100 or 570-374-5558.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.