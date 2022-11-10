NEW BERLIN — The Borough of New Berlin has been granted $25,000 in state funds to be used for upgrades of radios for the police department, according to information released by Sen. Gene. Yaw (R-23).
The grant covered the purchase, installation, and programming for two APX 4500 Motorola vehicle and mobile units and four APX 900 portable units. The new units have improved efficiency, better wireless connectivity and allows for interoperability among other P25-compliant organizations and first responders. In addition to the full grant amount, additional costs incurred were covered by the borough.
