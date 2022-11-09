TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District is facing a hike in employee health insurance rates for the 2023-2024 budget year, according to information presented during Tuesday's board committee session.
Business Manager Tyler Potts said an initial budget overview was presented during the meeting.
According to Potts, the district is still finalizing where health insurance rates will fall. He cautioned that it preliminarily looks like the rate the district pays for its employee's health insurance will rise by 9.1%.
He also explained that the board could vote at its Dec. 19 meeting to not raise the 2023-2024 tax rate above the maximum allowable index.
The the new budget year, Potts said the district could opt to raise taxes to the base of 4.1%, with a total 5.4% increase possible if the districts takes advantage of state exceptions. He stressed that those are the maximum rates the board could opt to raise taxes by, and not necessarily what will occur.
Potts said an in-depth presentation on the proposed 2023-2024 budget will be presented at a March 14 board work session.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
