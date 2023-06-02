Warrior Run AED

From left, Warrior Run Ahtletic Director Greg Watson and Superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston accept check for an AED in the district’s new fieldhouse from Diana Johnson of the Warrior Run Woman’s Club, Deb Fitzgerald of the Watsontown Guild, and Ed Reaser of the Turbotville Lions Club.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

TURBOTVILLE — Three Warrior Run area organizations have united to purchase an AED (automated external defibrillator) for the Warrior Run School District’s new fieldhouse.

“One of our members, her brother is a professional football player, and when that thing happened with the gentleman that had the health issues it kind of hit home,” said Diana Johnson, of the Warrior Run Woman’s Club, referencing an incident involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Jan. 2.

