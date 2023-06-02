TURBOTVILLE — Three Warrior Run area organizations have united to purchase an AED (automated external defibrillator) for the Warrior Run School District’s new fieldhouse.
“One of our members, her brother is a professional football player, and when that thing happened with the gentleman that had the health issues it kind of hit home,” said Diana Johnson, of the Warrior Run Woman’s Club, referencing an incident involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Jan. 2.
Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and his recovery was attributed to quickly administered CPR and the use of an AED.
“We talked about it and said we need to do something. And that’s how it kind of started, just as a discussion of how it would impact our student body,” said Johnson. “We thought it was a little more than we could afford on our own and we reached out to our partners here to see if they would collaborate and they were very willing.”
The Warrior Run Woman’s Club collaborated with the Watsontown Guild and the Turbotville Lions Club to raise just over $2,000 for the AED.
“This is a brand new fieldhouse so we really haven’t used the fieldhouse yet. This fall will be the first time that a team will have access to it, so the timing is absolutely perfect,” said Athletic Director Greg Watson.
The district received an uptick of calls and emails in the days and weeks following Hamlin’s cardiac event on live television, with individuals wanting to know if the district had AEDs.
“A lot of schools are probably in the same boat we were in where we were coming to the end of our current ones, and you can only have the batteries for so long,” said Superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston. “These things were, for us, a long wait to get the updated ones just because they were on backorder and there’s a big demand for them right now.”
According to Edmiston, the AED is relatively easy to operate, and the machine assists users through the process.
“The box will talk to you and tell you what’s next and walk you through it, so it is a nice device,” said Edmiston.
Along with the AED in the field house, the athletic trainer always has one on hand. There are also AEDs inside the school near the auditorium, and there are plans to place an AED in the new elementary school by the gymnasium.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
