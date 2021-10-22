KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Clinton County man was charged with two felonies, a misdemeanor and other allegations after a three-hour search in eastern Union County.
Troopers, Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD), the Union County Sheriff’s K-9 unit and other law enforcement followed the trail of Cody J. Stern, 33, of Lock Haven, after first hearing of a disturbance at Evangelical Community Hospital. A filing at the office of District Judge Jeffery A. Rowe said troopers were first alerted by BVRPD.
Stern allegedly left the hospital and was potentially under the influence of a controlled substance. The filing said he returned to the hospital “looking for his property” before leaving a second time.
Troopers added that at about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 17, at 6801 Westbranch Highway, Stern allegedly broke a window at the Weis Markets store and took a Lewisburg Green Dragons jacket and matching fleece cap.
From there, Stern allegedly took a red bicycle and continued more than a mile into East Buffalo Township. The bicycle was found abandoned at Route 15 and Adams Avenue. At about 3:15 a.m., the K-9 unit joined the search.
Troopers were later alerted by BVRPD that they had detained a man allegedly fitting the description of Stern after a report of a “male with a pellet gun.”
Stern was transferred from BVRPD custody to state police along Verna Road, East Buffalo Township, and will be charged with felony burglary, felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor criminal trespass and summary allegations.
Stern, unable to post $50,000 bail, was remanded to the Union County Jail. A preliminary hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 in district court, Lewisburg.
