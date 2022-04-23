District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg
Forgery
MIFFLINBURG — Brett D. Leitzel, 38, of Millmont, was charged with forgery, trademark counterfeiting manufactures and theft by deception false impression after an investigation.
Mifflinburg Police were called at 7:50 a.m. March 21 to Puffs Tobacco, Forest Hill Road, on suspicion that change was made from counterfeit $100 bills.
Leitzel was charged after a review of surveillance video and inspection of bills allegedly printed with the words "For Motion Picture Use Only."
Forgery
MIFFLINBURG — Jessica M. Boop, 34, of Millmont, was charged with forgery, trademark counterfeiting manufactures and theft by deception false impression after an investigation.
Boop was charged after a review of surveillance video and inspection of bills allegedly printed with the words "For Motion Picture Use Only."
Watsontown Police Department
Accidents involving an unoccupied property
WATSONTOWN — William J. Smith, 48, of Turbotville, has been charged after police said he fled the CVS parking lot after striking a community board sign with his 1998 Ford van.
After striking the sign, police said Smith left the scene, but his van remained, partially blocking the entrance to the CVS lot.
The incident occurred at 8 p.m. April 11.
Accidents involving an unoccupied vehicle
WATSONTOWN — Police said Luis Jose Ramirez-Campins, 29, of Bloomsburg, fled the area after his 2011 Toyota struck a parked vehicle.
The incident occurred at 6:30 a.m. April 9 in the 100 block of Mulberry Alley, Watsontown.
State Police at Milton
DUI crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence and multiple traffic charges have been filed against a Williamsport woman who allegedly caused a head-on crash while traveling in the wrong lane of travel on Interstate 80.
Amanda Lewis, 31, has been charged as the result of an incident which occurred at 2:59 a.m. March 13 along Interstate 80 westbound, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Lewis was driving a 2008 Ford Explorer eastbound in the westbound lane when she struck a 2021 Kenworth. Lewis was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol.
Vehicle vs. horse
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A Washingtonville woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 3:36 a.m. April 16 along Route 44, Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers said Sierra Brittain, 27, was transported to the hospital for treatment after a 1999 Ford Windstar she was driving struck a horse, which was standing in the roadway. The Windstar then struck a utility pole.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A wallet valued at $5, and containing $50 cash, was reported stolen between 10 p.m. April 18 and 8 a.m. April 19 from an unlocked car at 10 Third St., Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said the items belonged to Amy Brooking, 34, of West Milton.
An investigation is also ongoing as the result of an incident which happend at 4:12 a.m. April 19 in the 150 block of Hoffman Boulevard, Kelly Township.
Troopers said a person wearing a sweatshirt and athletic jogger pants with a reflective strip on the back was spotted trespassing onto residential properties and attempting to enter unlocked vehicles.
Harassment
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 59-year-old Watsontown woman reported being struck in the eye by another person.
The incident occurred at 11:16 p.m. April 20 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
