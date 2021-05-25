Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.