Ian strands Central Pa. residents in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the dangerous winds and heavy rains of Hurricane Ian blowing across Florida, several Central Pennsylvania residents are stuck in "The Sunshine State" as the storm disrupts countless lives and takes its toll on residents in its path.
Shannon Shipton, the owner of Dor Day's Sub Shop in Lewisburg, is currently on vacation at Walt Disney World, with her husband Charles and 12-year-old daughter Molly.
"There's a little guilt because you feel like people could die in the storm, but I'm losing some park days," she said.
Her family arrived in Florida one week ago and was able to enjoy some vacation time.
"We got (to Florida) last Thursday and did some other things," Shipton said. "When we came to Disney we went to Animal Kingdom the first day, and we went to Hollywood Studios on Tuesday.
"You would've never known there was a hurricane coming," she continued. "The weather was perfect... There are a lot of people here."
Shipton and her family are vacationing at the Disney Caribbean Beach Resort. With Hurricane Ian approaching Florida, Shipton said she learned on Tuesday that those staying at the resort were being advised to stock up on enough food to sustain them through until Friday.
However, Shipton said she had to seek out that information from a worker at the resort.
"We didn't get a text that the parks were closing... what to do for food," she said. "That does bother me. That should be a normal thing."
According to Shipton, due to the number of people staying there, she had to wait for three hours on Wednesday morning to purchase bags of food at the resort.
"I was trying to get six ham and cheese sandwiches, which you don't want to eat when you're on vacation and you own a sub shop," she said, noting that sandwiches were the best option as there's no microwave oven in their hotel room.
With virtually all businesses in the area closed — and extensive flooding being reported throughout the Orlando area — Shipton said her family has not ventured away from the Disney property.
As of Thursday morning, she believed the storm hit the Orlando area harder than anticipated.
"It's loud, very loud," Shipton said, while explaining what it's like to be in the midst of a hurricane.
"The wind is so loud," she continued. "The rain kind of is going sideways and whatever. It was really loud around 2 o'clock (Thursday morning) so I came to my (hotel room) door."
Shipton did not step outside as she believes the winds may have knocked her over.
"I wouldn't go into an open area because stuff was blowing around," she noted.
As of Thursday morning, Shipton said she was still trying to find out whether the parks would be able to open on Friday.
While concerned about the Florida residents, Shipton noted some disappointment from her daughter, being stuck in a hotel room while at Disney.
"She has been here several times before, but of course she is extremely disappointed," Shipton said. "You make your reservations months in advance. She picks out where she wants to eat."
While the Shiptons have been stuck in their hotel room due to Ian, the hurricane has prevented Joan Fimbel from returning home to Millville.
Fimbel, who is originally from Lewisburg, has been visiting her parents John and Lois Boyer in New Port Richey, which is just north of the Tampa area. The Boyers are also originally from Lewisburg.
Knowing she was in the path of the storm, Fimbel said she was "pretty fearful" over the last several days.
"We were supposed to fly out Wednesday," Fimbel said. "The flight got changed to Thursday, and then it got changed to (Friday).
"The airport closed and we knew we were going to be stuck here. I didn't know what to expect."
Fimbel noted that her father is recovering from hip replacement surgery and didn't want to evacuate from his home.
The family considered driving to Orlando to stay with Fimbel's niece there. However, she's glad they didn't as she's heard the Orlando area has been harder hit than New Port Richey.
"My parents have been here 27 years and they've sat through a lot of these (hurricanes)," Fimbel said. "They've only evacuated three or four times."
Damage from Ian has been minimal in the area around the Boyer's home.
"My parents live in a senior manufactured-home place," Fimbel explained. "There's one house that has damage in this vicinity. The car port has some damage."
According to Fimbel, the area where she's at received 2 1/2-inches of rain from the storm.
"Our sustained winds were about 30 mph, with gusts up to about 50," she said. "It's strange hearing winds constantly with no breaks."
As of Thursday morning, Fimbel was still unsure of how long she may be stranded in Florida.
"We're supposed to fly out Friday, the airport may or may not open at noon," she said. "The problem is, we have a layover in Charlotte, and (Ian) is headed in that direction.
"At this point, we might just drive a rent-a-car back home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.